Amphitheater district announces plans to close up to five elementary schools

Amphitheater Public Schools is planning on closing up to five elementary schools by the start of the next school year, according to a letter sent out Thursday to staff and parents by Amphitheater Superintendent Todd A. Jaeger.

Jaeger said in the letter that the district has been facing several challenges in recent years, including declining birth rates, expansion of private school vouchers, growth of charter and private schools, rising housing costs and sustained underfunding by the state.

"Enrollment in Amphi schools has declined nearly every year for the past decade," Jaeger said in the letter. "Last year, however, we saw a sudden $4.3 million loss due to a particularly steep decline. The trend of declining enrollment continued into this year, with a projected enrollment loss of about 300 students currently. A review of demographic forecasts gives us little reason to believe this will turn around for many years to come."

The district currently has 22 schools, including 12 elementary, two K-8, three middle, three high schools and a special education learning center.

Jaeger noted that under-enrollment in schools also limits the programs and services that schools can provide.

"We must take steps now to ensure we can maintain educational opportunity for our students and financial stability for our community for generations to come," he said.

The letter said no decision has been made yet about which of the schools will be consolidated or closed.

The letter said the process will include input from all stakeholders, including staff, parents, community members and students. A new Budget Advisory Committee has also been established.

"Our goal is to approach this process with care and transparency so that the final plan reflects what is best for our students, staff, and families — not just for today, but for years to come," Jaeger said.

Some of the district's next steps will be:

- examining demographic data, including birth rates and enrollment projections to better understand future trends.

- analyzing factors, such as attendance boundaries, transportation needs, and cultural and community impacts of consolidation.

- holding community meetings in November to share decisions made.

The district hopes to finalize decisions by December, with the consolidations taking effect in May.