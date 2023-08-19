Amphi neighbors advocate for tenants rights, better living conditions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For those in the Amphi neighborhood, it's more than just a collection of houses and businesses. It's a special community of friends and family. Hassan Clement has lived in the area for about four years.

He joined the neighborhood association, advocating for change to improve the area for everyone. When his apartment needed repairs, he said the landlord was silent and didn't respond to any of his inquiries.

"our apartments here, 17 people needed repairs from anything from non-operating refrigerators and AC units to toilets and sinks," he said. "And we were not getting a response from the people that own the property. We had to find a way to work and get the fit and habitable houses that we pay rent for."

So he and other neighbors partnered with Ward 3 and other local groups like Old Pueblo Community Services to create the Amphi Panteras Tenant Empowerment Program. About six people will be trained and canvas the neighborhood educating people on their rights as tenants.

"And we'll advocate to get their apartments fixed," he said.

This program is set to begin in early October. Clement said this is a program that could be adopted in other areas across the state.