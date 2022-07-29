Amphi District parent shares concern about district safety protocol

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Amphitheater School District students go back to school a week from today.

One parent said she wants to see how the district is going to keep kids safe, while the superintendent said they haven't released a detailed safety plan and won't.

Lacy Gutierrez is a mom of two teenagers attending school in the district and she wants answers about her kids' safety.

“And here we are, just a few days away from school, and there’s no published safety plan specific to active shooters,” Gutierrez said.

Superintendent Todd Jaeger said there is a new safety plan, but the district does not plan to share it publicly.

“I understand a lot of good people want to know what the safety protocols are, but bad people want to know too. So it’s not something you will see published,” Jaeger said.

Jaeger said this year the plan was reviewed by an outside safety expert in addition to law enforcement agencies.

Gutierrez said she has consistently asked for updates in safety, but the district has yet to address her concerns. She said she would like to see cameras at all schools within the district.

Superintendent Jaeger said this is not within the budget, and that cameras are not worth the cost.

“They don’t offer any type of preventative support, generally what they do is document things that have happened,” Jaeger said.

He says he understands parents' concerns in light of recent events.

“The thing I like to always remind everybody is that people that work in schools, do so because they see children as the most important things in life,” Jaeger said.

Jaeger said the newly revised safety plan gives the district a better idea on how to approach safety, because they took that additional step in hiring an outside safety expert.