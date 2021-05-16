Amerind Fire burning in Cochise County

Fire crews are battling a wildfire in the Dragoon area north of Dragoon Road and east of Amerind Road in Cochise County.

At last update, the fire has burned 110 acres.

#AmerindFire - 110 acres. Add’l aircraft, incl. LAT & SEATs worked til sundown to help ground crews working to get line around the fire. Crews also conducting firing ops for structure protection. Evacs still in place for some #Dragoon residents. #CochiseCounty #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/Pk0tBb7noH — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 16, 2021

Evacuations are in place for some Dragoon residents.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay tuned to KGUN9 for any further developments in this story.