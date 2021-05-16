Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Amerind Fire burning in Cochise County

items.[0].image.alt
AZ STATE FORESTRY
Fire
Posted at 9:37 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 00:37:12-04

Fire crews are battling a wildfire in the Dragoon area north of Dragoon Road and east of Amerind Road in Cochise County.

At last update, the fire has burned 110 acres.

Evacuations are in place for some Dragoon residents.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay tuned to KGUN9 for any further developments in this story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.