US government officials' travel to Nogales, Mexico restricted due to 'threat information'

(KGUN) -- U.S. government officials' travel to and activities in Nogales, Mexico, have been restricted to “essential movement during daylight hours only” due to what was described by federal officials as “threat information.”

The U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Mexico issued the security alert this weekend.

Additionally, the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Mexico is reminding U.S. citizens to take necessary precautions when traveling to Nogales.



Exercise increased caution and be aware of your surroundings.

Seek shelter in the event of an incident.

Notify friends and family of your safety in the event of an incident.

Follow instructions from Mexican law enforcement.

Monitor local media for updates.

Per the U.S. Travel Advisory, Sonora, Mexico, is considered a Level 3 area in which U.S. citizens should “reconsider travel.”