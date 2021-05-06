Watch
American Red Cross worried about blood shortages heading into the summer

Posted at 4:37 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 19:37:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Blood donations were up when there was a demand for convalescent plasma, which is used as a treatment for covid-19.

That demand has since gone down, but the need for blood has not.

The American Red Cross is worried about a shortage heading into summer. They say that's the time donations usually start dropping off.

One factor that could add to this summer's shortage is more elective surgeries.

Many people postponed those during the pandemic but now hospitals may be playing catch up, driving up the demand for blood.

When it comes to giving blood, vaccination status doesn't matter.

We just want everybody to come out and donate and whether you have been a convalescent plasma donor or somebody who recently been vaccinated or just somebody that wants to help others and come out and donate either way well we'll take ya. ~ Dr. David Mair, American Red Cross

If you are interested in donating blood, visit the American Red Cross website for Tucson and the surrounding area to find a donation location near year and have your questions answered.

