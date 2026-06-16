America just sealed a time capsule to be opened in 2276 — here's what's in it (and what AZ contributed)

An iPhone 17 Pro Max, a Coca-Cola bottle filled with commemorative artifacts, sports memorabilia and even synthetic DNA containing some of the nation's most treasured historical documents are among the items heading underground for the next 250 years.

America250 announced it has officially sealed "America's Time Capsule," a congressionally mandated project commemorating the nation's 250th anniversary. The capsule will be buried July 4 at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia and isn't scheduled to be reopened until 2276.

The nearly half-ton stainless steel capsule was developed with scientists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), preservation experts at the Library of Congress and the National Park Service. Engineers designed it with an airtight, watertight seal and an additional protective stainless steel cover intended to keep its contents preserved for two and a half centuries.

Inside are contributions from all three branches of the federal government, all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and five U.S. territories, along with artifacts representing American culture, innovation and everyday life in 2026.

Some of the capsule's most notable items include:



An iPhone 17 Pro Max representing American technology and innovation.



A Coca-Cola contour bottle containing commemorative artifacts, including sheet music for "I'd Like to Buy America a Coke."



Student essays and artwork answering the question, "What does America mean to you?"



Sports memorabilia from professional leagues, including an NFL playoff coin, a photo of the 2026 PGA champion and the starting lineup from the 2026 Phillies-Rangers season opener.



A handheld American flag from the 2026 Rose Parade.



A tiny vial containing synthetic DNA encoded with digital copies of historic Library of Congress materials, including Thomas Jefferson's draft of the Declaration of Independence and Francis Scott Key's handwritten lyrics to "The Star-Spangled Banner."

And what did Arizona contribute?

Arizona's contribution to the national time capsule highlights both the state's technological innovation and its ties to the nation's founding documents. The state submitted a nano-etched coin featuring the full text of both the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence engraved at a microscopic scale. The high-tech keepsake showcases Arizona's role in advanced engineering while preserving two of America's most significant historical documents in an innovative format.

Additional Arizona contributions to the time capsule:

A Commemorative Copper Ingot: Created by Desert Lace Studios in Jerome, Arizona, this copper ingot features a stamped Arizona America 250 logo by local artist and logo contest design winner Riley Hammett.

AZ State Quarter: Issued in 2008, the Arizona U.S. quarter coin features the Grand Canyon and saguaro cactus, symbols of the state’s landscape and identity.

250th Challenge Coin: The steel commemorative coin, numbered 250, marks the United States’ Semiquincentennial with symbolic imagery reflecting freedom, time and civic responsibility.

Letter from Secretary of State: This archival letter, written by Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, addresses those who will open the time capsule in the future. According to America250, it reflects on Arizona’s civic values, democratic institutions and responsibilities at the time of the United States’ 250th anniversary.

AZ250 Commission Letter: This archival letter documents the members of the Arizona America250 Commission who served during the United States’ Semiquincentennial period.

To see the complete listing of all contents, click here to visit the America250 Website.

America250 Chair Rosie Rios said the capsule represents both a snapshot of today's America and a message to future generations.

"Now that America's Time Capsule has been sealed, it carries with it a remarkable record of this moment in our nation's history," Rios said. "When it is opened in 2276, future generations will see the care, pride, and optimism with which Americans marked our 250th anniversary."

The project was established by federal law as the official national time capsule for the United States' semiquincentennial celebration. According to America250, the collection is intended to preserve a representative record of the country's people, culture, institutions and innovations at its 250-year milestone.