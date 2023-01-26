Watch Now
Ambulance rollover shuts down one lane of southbound I-19

Posted at 5:12 AM, Jan 26, 2023
The Department of Public Safety is investigating an ambulance rollover on southbound I-19 near kilometer marker 87. That's right around Pima Mine Road and Desert Diamond Casino.

One lane of traffic is blocked at this time.

No word on injuries or any other information is available at this time.

We will update you as we learn more about this incident both on-air and online.
