Amber Alert: Mother runs off with 9-month-old baby after breaking into home

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Buckeye Police Department is looking for 19-year-old Jessica Jones Angulo and her 9-month-old baby.

Officers say Angulo ran off with Raylon Zahir Tucker after the two were involved in a "violent" home invasion near Baseline and Miller.

Police claim Angulo and three other suspects broke into a home, assaulted the people living there and threatened them with a gun.

That's when Angulo apparently ran off with her baby son.

The department clarifies one of the victims is the boy's father.

Officers also believe Exzavior Jones, 19, is involved.

If anyone has information or sees the child, please call 911 immediately.

**AMBER ALERT**

Buckeye police are searching for 9-month-old Raylon Tucker and his biological mother, 19-year-old Jessica Jones Angulo, after she took the baby in a violent early morning home invasion near Baseline and Miller. An Amber Alert has been issued. pic.twitter.com/ZemZ5ju2zo — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) June 10, 2022