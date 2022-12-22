Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Man and 2-year-old missing, last seen in Arizona City

Amber Alert Benjamin Ruiz Michael Ruiz.jpg
Pinal County Sheriff's Office
Amber Alert Michael Ruiz & Benjamin Ruiz <br/>
Amber Alert Benjamin Ruiz Michael Ruiz.jpg
Posted at 2:14 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 16:14:56-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities are looking for a 30-year-old man who left Arizona City with a 2-year-old boy.

Police say Michael Ruiz was last seen around 11:30 a.m. in a silver Chevy Malibu with an Oregon license plate numbered 786NLG.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office.jpg

He is described as a 5'4" Hispanic man with a tattoo of a diamond on his neck.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office identified the 2-year-old as Benjamin Ruiz, who is the son of Michael Ruiz.

Anyone who sees Ruiz or the vehicle is encouraged to call 911.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office 2.jpg

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 ANYWHERE YOU STREAM