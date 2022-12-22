Man and 2-year-old missing, last seen in Arizona City

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities are looking for a 30-year-old man who left Arizona City with a 2-year-old boy.

Police say Michael Ruiz was last seen around 11:30 a.m. in a silver Chevy Malibu with an Oregon license plate numbered 786NLG.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office

He is described as a 5'4" Hispanic man with a tattoo of a diamond on his neck.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office identified the 2-year-old as Benjamin Ruiz, who is the son of Michael Ruiz.

Anyone who sees Ruiz or the vehicle is encouraged to call 911.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office