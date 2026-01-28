Amazon, UPS cuts imperil workers — Pima County job fairs, One-Stop services offer help

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Amazon and United Parcel Service announced large workforce reductions this week that could ripple through local communities, but Pima County officials say job fairs and One‑Stop workforce services are ready to help affected Tucson-area workers search for new opportunities.

The AP reported today that Amazon said it will eliminate about 16,000 corporate positions in the latest round of cuts, a move the company framed as an effort to slim management layers and refocus hiring on strategic areas. At the same time, Scripps News Group reports UPS is seeking as many as 30,000 operational job reductions this year as it reshapes its network and reduces reliance on certain large shippers. Both announcements add to uncertainty for workers in logistics, fulfillment and corporate support roles across the country, including in Southern Arizona.

Local impact and what to expect

While not all cuts will affect Pima County directly, large-scale reductions at national logistics and tech companies often translate into fewer local shifts, hiring slowdowns and tougher competition for available positions. Workers who handle operations, warehousing, delivery or corporate functions may feel the effects as companies reorganize or reduce headcount.

Pima County job help: Fairs, One-Stop centers and listings

Pima County’s Community & Workforce Development One‑Stop is positioning itself as a first stop for anyone laid off or looking for new work. The One‑Stop works with local employers to post openings, run recruitment events, and provide targeted assistance to dislocated workers, adults and youth. The county’s job pages include lists of recruitment events and resources to help job seekers connect with employers and training programs.

A key upcoming opportunity: the Pima County Career Fair is scheduled for Feb. 19, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kino Event Center (2805 E. Ajo Way). The event brings together county departments and local employers offering a range of positions — a practical place for workers impacted by these national cuts to meet recruiters, submit applications and learn about county - and region-based openings.

How the One‑Stop can help



Job search assistance and referrals to local openings the One‑Stop posts.



Recruitment events and job fairs where applicants can meet hiring managers in person.



Targeted services for dislocated workers through the Kino One‑Stop Center (the county designates Kino One‑Stop to assist workers who have been laid off), plus adult and youth One‑Stop locations and online application portals.



Help with applications, résumé review, and information about training programs or public‑sector opportunities.

Practical steps for affected workers

Attend the Pima County Career Fair (Feb. 19) to network and apply in person. Click here for more info.

Visit Pima County’s job pages and the One‑Stop site to see current postings and upcoming recruitment events:

Click here for Pima County Job Openings & recruitment info

Click here for Pima County Job Assistance & One‑Stop services

