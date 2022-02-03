Amazon Prime annual subscription increasing by 17%

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Amazon is raising the price for its Prime subscription from $119 to $139.

The last increase was in 2018 when it went from $99 to $110.

Their monthly subscription price will also increase to $14.99 rather than $12.99.

Back in 2005, Amazon Prime members had access to free two-day shipping along with access to TV shows and movies.

Amazon has spent billions of dollars annually to add more videos and music to its streaming service. They've also put a lot of money into making their one-day shipping option a success.

As of last April, there are more than 200 million subscribers worldwide, spending more on Amazon rather than non-Prime costumers.

The reason of its price increase is to help with their supply-chain disruptions and workforce restrictions.

Amazon raised wages and offered generous signing bonuses to attract workers in a tight labor market.

