Amazon building 270K square foot facility in Tucson, will hire hundreds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Amazon is building a new facility in Tucson.

The building, at South Alvernon Way and East Corona Road, will be used for customer fulfillment and delivery operations and hire hundreds of people starting at $15 per hour.

The facility will be 270,000 square feet. Amazon is building a similar facility in Glendale.

PREVIOUSLY: New Amazon site building on Tucson’s west side

“Every day at Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers,” said Marcus Buford, Director, Amazon Operations, in a statement. “We are excited to break ground on these new sortation centers in Arizona, where more than 25 years of Amazon’s operational expertise, technology advancements and investment in transportation infrastructure is enabling faster delivery for our community.

Mayor Regina Romero applauded Amazon's expansion.

"This is welcome news for the City of Tucson and the entire state of Arizona," Romero said in a statement. "We're thrilled that Amazon has chosen to continue investing in our community, creating hundreds of new employment opportunities for our residents."

