Aluminum company will not move forward with facility in Benson, per statement

Aluminum Dynamics, Inc. issued a statement Tuesday, saying the company will not be moving forward with construction of a recycling slab center in Benson.

It will instead look for an alternate location, the statement said.

The company cited "differences with some Arizona state officials that risked the construction and operations of the facility."

"Given the project’s timeline and the anticipated need for recycled aluminum slabs beginning in 2027, Aluminum Dynamics, Inc. determined it was prudent to proceed with an alternative location," the statement said.