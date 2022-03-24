Cyclovia Tucson returns with 5-mile block party, encourages car-free day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cyclovia Tucson returns on Sunday, March 27 with 5 miles of open streets, closed off to traffic for attendees to walk and ride in a car-free space that connects Downtown Tucson and South Tucson.

Several streets will be closed to cars from Jacome Plaza to Mission View Elementary.

The car-free streets will feature games, giveaways, Activity Hubs, music, dance, a scavenger hunt, BMX freestyle riders, food trucks and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn all about the events and activities and see the Cyclovia Tucson interactive map at cycloviatucson.org.

Living Streets Alliance, the organizer of the event, invites the public to make the entire day a "car-lite or car-free outing" by utilizing public transit or riding bikes to and from the event.

The following options are:

The SunTran bus runs ever 30 to 60 minutes on the weekends depending on the route.



To find and plan your route visit gismaps.pagnet.org and select Options >View Legend to orient yourself with different route markers.



To rent and ride to the route or stop by a TuGo station on the route. Downtown stations can be found at Stone/Alameda, Congress/5th Avenue & 6th Avenue/Congress Street, and mid-route stations can be found at 6th Avenue/West 26th Street & 10th Avenue/La Paz Street.



There are seven Activity Hubs to check out the route map and enjoy local DJs, food trucks, activities, and giveaways. Including, Jacome Plaza, The Downtown Clifton, Santa Rita Park, Galeria Mitotera, Ochoca Community School, and Mission View Elementary. Carpooling: You can leave your car at a parking garage downtown and make your way to the Banner University Medicine Hub at Jacome Plaza. There will also be more than free on-street parking available. To view the full list visit cycloviatucson.org.