Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Altercation on Southside leads to shooting death of 24-year-old man

Police
Storyblocks
Police
Posted

An altercation at a home on Tucson's south side led to the shooting death of 24-year-old Arturo Gastelum over the weekend.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the area of 4600 South Calle Jon at 10:25 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7.

Gastelum and 21-year-old Jerome Middleton III allegedly got into an argument at the home, the news release said. The argument escalated. Gastelum was shot. He left the scene in his vehicle, which came to rest near South Campbell Avenue and East Irvington Road, the news release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Middleton was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 8, on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
Find the stories in your neighborhood