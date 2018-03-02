Allonzo Trier cleared for participation by NCAA, will play tonight

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
5:57 PM, Mar 1, 2018
1 hour ago

TUCSON, AZ - DECEMBER 21: Allonzo Trier #35 of the Arizona Wildcats handles the ball during the first half of the college basketball game against the Connecticut Huskies at McKale Center on December 21, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats defeated the Huskies 73-58. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Christian Petersen
2017 Getty Images

TUCSON, Ariz. - Allonzo Trier has been cleared for participation and will play in tonight’s game, according to an Arizona Athletics.

The Wildcats are taking on Stanford tonight at 8 p.m. at McKale Center.

The NCAA granted the UA's appeal and thank them for their understanding.

