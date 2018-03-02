Allonzo Trier cleared for participation by NCAA, will play tonight

TUCSON, Ariz. - Allonzo Trier has been cleared for participation and will play in tonight’s game, according to an Arizona Athletics.
The Wildcats are taking on Stanford tonight at 8 p.m. at McKale Center.
The NCAA granted the UA's appeal and thank them for their understanding.
