Allergy season ramps up while pandemic continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Allergy season is ramping up while the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Overlapping symptoms can make it hard to tell what you might be suffering from.

Banner Adult Allergy Program Director Dr. Tara Carr says her patients often experience increased irritation this time of year.

“Some of that could be pollens starting to come out. But sometimes just the rapid changes in weather, like temperature, humidity, and the wind can really increase symptoms,” said Dr. Carr.

COVID-19 and seasonal allergies can have very different symptoms, but there is also an alarming amount of overlapping symptoms.

“Nasal congestion, runny nose, itchy throat, sore throat, coughing, it can be hard to tell at first glance,” said Dr. Carr.

Dr. Carr says longtime allergy sufferers might be able to recognize their familiar symptoms, especially if they improve with allergy medications. But she says everyone should be playing it safe.

“If you are feeling sick, fever, or crummier than usual, if it's different from your usual allergies or if you’re not normally an allergy sufferer, than please get checked for COVID, because it could still be that infection,” said Dr. Carr.

Knowing the difference between allergies and COVID-19 can help keep the virus from spreading.