Allegro School of Music students going to NYC to perform in Carnegie Hall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Allegro School of Music will celebrate its 24th anniversary with a student recital at Carnegie Hall in June 2023.
The school plans on taking 35 students on a trip to New York to perform.
"The buzz is crazy, it's like what?! Well everybody's been practicing for a very long time," said vocal coach Eric Ashley.
Allegro School of Music is the largest music school in Southern Arizona.
Over 50 local teachers work at the school and over 1,000 students enroll in lessons each week.
