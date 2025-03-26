Alleged U of A shooter accepts plea deal, charged with manslaughter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man originally charged with first-degree murder has accepted a plea deal, reducing his charge to manslaughter, according to court documents obtained by KGUN9.

Ryan Martin Romero-Encinas, who was previously facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Minhaj Jamshidi, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a Class 2 dangerous nature felony, as part of the agreement. The incident occurred on September 22, 2024.

Under Arizona law, Romero-Encinas faces a minimum of 7 years, a presumptive sentence of 10.5 years, and a maximum of 21 years in prison. He must serve at least 85% of the sentence before being eligible for release.

Court records show that probation is not available under the plea agreement. The agreement also includes restitution payments to the victim’s family.

Romero-Encinas is set to be formally sentenced on April 21 at 10 a.m. at the Pima County Superior Court. The court will determine the length of his prison term at that time.

The plea deal also dismisses all other charges originally filed in the case. Additionally, Romero-Encinas has agreed to have no contact with the victim’s family and has waived his right to appeal the conviction.

KGUN9 will continue to follow this case and provide updates as more details emerge.