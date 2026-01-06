Alleged street racer arrested after taking off during traffic stop on I-10

A chase on Interstate 10 near Marana led to the arrest of the driver over the weekend.

According to a social media post from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol, state troopers were monitoring a group of street racers on Interstate 10 at just after midnight on Jan. 4.

The troopers pulled over the group, but one car, a black Infiniti sedan carrying the driver and three passengers, took off at a high rate of speed with its lights off, the post said.

Highway Patrol gave chase. The pursuit ended after the Infiniti blew a tire.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of felony flight, reckless driving, excessive speed and endangerment.

The three passengers were released and the Infiniti was impounded for racing, the post said.

