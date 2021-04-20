Alleged neo-Nazi group leader accused of assault in Arizona

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — A man believed to be the leader of a neo-Nazi group has been arrested after allegedly threatening some Black men at gunpoint in a Chandler parking lot.

Chandler police say 45-year-old Burt Colucci was taken into custody Monday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A group of Black men told police Colucci was throwing trash at their car Monday, using racial slurs and allegedly threatening to kill one of them. The group also says Colucci pulled out a gun and pointed it at them. Colucci lives in Florida and came to Arizona for a protest last weekend.

Colucci reportedly is the current commander of the National Socialist Movement which is a prominent neo-Nazi group.

