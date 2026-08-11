All that slithers is gold: New rattlesnake sculpture installed in Marana

A larger-than-life rattlesnake on a rock now greets you as you drive along Twin Peaks Road near Rattlesnake Pass in Marana.

The new public art piece was installed earlier this week.

It was created by Cemrock Landscapes, a Tucson-based company known for its "fabrication of artificial and themed environments" for zoos and aquarium habitats, according to its website.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the rattlesnake in the coming weeks.

A social media post from the town of Marana said there will also be a sculpture-naming contest in the near future.

Some names suggested at a recent Marana public art review meeting, included Sir Squeezington and The Great Tangerine Squeeze.

