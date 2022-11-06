All Souls Procession weekend kicks off with concert

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — All Souls Procession weekend kicked off it's 33rd year with the Dance of the Dead concert series on Friday night. The headliner was a marching band called MarchFourth and it featured special guests Arts Caravan and KULULULU.

But for concert goers like Jennifer Connally, it was about more than just guitar riffs and a couple of sax solos.

"It's all cheer and joy and that's what all these activities are all about," she said.

She brought her friend to the concert, both excited to see MarthFourth.

"We were looking for something very Tucsonan to do and what better than an All Souls Procession weekend," she said.

While music ripped through the MSA Annex atmosphere, local taco trucks were selling out of birra tacos quickly. And a local coffee shop and bakery made sure to keep the cookies stocked.

Connally said she moved to Tucson because of the culture and events like this. But she moved during the pandemic when everything was shut down. She said she's excited to have lively music and food back in full swing.

"Now i get to enjoy the city and enjoy show!" she said.

The All Souls Procession Weekend celebration takes the team about a year to put together. Paul Wier, the event's technical director hopes that people honor their lost loved ones and celebrate together.

"Come out with an open mind, come out and bring something to it," he said.

The event will continue through the Sunday.

----

