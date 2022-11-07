All Souls Procession celebrates loved ones who have passed away

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you hear the booming music, see the colorful skulls, and don’t recognize your friends because they have their faces painted like a skeleton, you know the All Souls Procession is back in Tucson!

This year is the procession’s thirty third year. It’s a day celebrating the Mexican Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos.

“We like how it brings our community together,” one attendee said.

Before the event people were already grabbing food at the local food trucks, buying Mexican artwork, and getting their face painted like a skull.

The procession itself featured women wearing traditional Mexican dresses while men wore sombreros and so many more wore skull masks and had painted faces.

People were dancing to music and holding up pictures of their loved ones who have passed away while they processed towards a festival on Congress St. and Avenida Del Convento in Tucson.

Tatiana Chapman was visiting from out of state and said her favorite part of the procession was when the urn came through.

She said she enjoys the procession because it reminds her of all her loved ones that have passed on. She also said it’s important for her and others to hear about loved ones that have crossed over.

“It helps to spread the concept of how important family is,” Chapman said.

Beatriz Chanes is the owner of Cultura Life Design, a shop that features wood engraved with pictures and words inspired by the Mexican culture. She was selling her artwork inspired by the Chicano culture.

“It is my identity. It is who I am,” Chanes described.

Chanes said she’s hoping to pass on her Mexican American traditions to her children because it creates a sense of community.

“Being out here, being able to meet other people who live the same way, who have experienced the same things is what we strive for….is to meet people and get to know them and build our community,” Chanes said.

----