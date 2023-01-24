All Section 8 housing applications now received will go through the first lottery process

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Section 8 housing waitlist for the city of Tucson re-opened on Jan. 3. The last time the waitlist was open was 2017.

All Section 8 housing applications received as of Tuesday, Jan. 24 will go through the first lottery process. The city of Tucson expects thousands of applications to have poured in over the course of the application time period.

All applications received in this three-week window will be placed in that lottery process.

Applicants in the lottery will be randomly selected by computer to be placed on the waitlist in the order they were selected. The city expects to choose about 400 this month.

The monthly lottery will be done every month thereafter for placement on the waitlist. Those who are not chosen in this month's lottery can re-apply when it reopens in February.

For more information on your application process or need to apply for Section 8, visit their website.