TUCSON, Ariz. - The F-35 could still be based at Davis-Monthan after all. The Air Force is considering Tucson as a possible reserve base for the next generation fighter.

In January, Davis-Monthan lost out to a base in Forth Worth, Texas as the first location of the F-35s. But now D-M, bases in Florida and Missouri, as well as the Fort Worth base will be studied for their environmental suitability for an F-35 squadron.

That leaves open the possibility for Tucson as home of an F-35 fighter wing.

The Defense Department this week filed necessary paper work to hold public meetings next month in all four communities.

The Tucson meeting will be April 24 at the Tucson Convention Center. It will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m..

Some local residents have already voiced their concerns about an increase in noise from the F-35's.

Supporters point to Davis-Monthan's close proximity to training areas like the Goldwater bombing range.