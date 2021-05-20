Watch
Airport property in small town on Arizona-Utah border grows

COLORADO CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The airport grounds in a small town along the Arizona-Utah border just got bigger.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management recently transferred land to Colorado City that, along with private land, nearly doubles the size of the airport property. Officials say the transfer helps the town comply with Federal Aviation Administration standards for safety and design.

The public airport was built in the 1960s with dirt runways that were paved in 1991. The Bureau of Land Management says the transfer will benefit the larger community of about 10,000 as well as visitors who fly there for business and recreation.

