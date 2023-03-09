TUCSON. ARIZ. (KGUN) — The Coconino Sheriff's Office responded to an airplane crash near the Grand Canyon National Park Airport.

The crash occurred on March 8 around 3:36 p.m. about 18 miles southwest of the Grand Canyon National Park Airport.

Deputies say the Piper Seneca, a twin-engine aircraft with its base in Glendale, Arizona, was traveling from Glendale to Kanab, Utah when it began experiencing engine problems.

The pilots attempted to land at the Grand Canyon National Park Airport after realizing they would not make it to Kanab.

Around 19.5 miles west of the town of Tusayan, they were forced to make an emergency landing.

Without causing any damage to the airplane or causing any injuries, the pilots were able to make a successful emergency landing.

While in the area, an Army Air National Guard helicopter overheard the plane's emergency transponder alert.

They arrived on the scene right away and found the airplane and both pilots.

The Air National Guard Helicopter flew the pilots to the Grand Canyon National Park Airport.

At the airport, both Pilots received care from Tusayan Fire Medical Staff before being discharged.

Investigation remains ongoing by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.