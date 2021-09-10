Airman's attorney aims to limit evidence at murder trial

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona judge ruled Thursday that expert testimony on cellphone data will be allowed in the case of a U.S. Air Force airman who is accused of killing a Mennonite woman.

Authorities used the data and other records to link Mark Gooch to the shooting death of Sasha Krause last year. Krause's body was found outside Flagstaff, more than a month after she disappeared from her church community in northwestern New Mexico.

The judge in Coconino County took up several motions during a hearing Thursday but didn't immediately rule on all of them. The hearing will continue Friday afternoon.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

