Airbnb anti-party initiative

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — If you’re planning to rent an Airbnb over the Memorial Day or 4th of July weekend, there’s a chance you might get rejected. Airbnb is cracking down on unauthorized parties at properties. Sam Randall with Airbnb says they’re continuing to put strict guidelines in place to keep the issue in check.

"We blocked one-night reservations across the U.S. This is how Airbnb works, it’s a double-blind system where hosts and guest review each other. A host review does not go live on the site until the host and guest are done reviewing each other,” Randall said.

Some of the biggest ways to get a rejection is booking one night stay and getting a bad review as a guest. They're also redirecting two-night reservations for visitors who don’t have positive reviews.

"Last year in Tucson specifically we blocked over 300 this initiative blocked over 300 people from making reservations for an entire home in Tucson. We are expanding that initiative to include Memorial Day it's in effect right now,” Randall said.

Aside from police, you can also call a neighborhood support hot line if needed to report an ongoing problem or situation.

"If a neighbor of an Airbnb thinks there’s an ongoing party or is having a noise complaint or an issue. Go to Airbnb.com/neighbor it will direct them to our neighborhood hot line,” Randall said.

The worldwide party ban started in 2021 and the company says the number of police calls for disruptions at properties were dramatically reduced. Last July over 126,000 visitors without positive reviews were affected globally.

We know that not everyone is out to throw a party for a 1-night reservation, but this is a trade off we are willing to make right now in the interest of the trust and safety of our communities,” Randall said.

How to report issues to Airbnb:

https://www.airbnb.com/neighbors

https://news.airbnb.com/airbnb-announces-anti-party-crackdown-for-summer-holidays/