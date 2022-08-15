Air pollution advisory in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Department of Environmental Quality has issued a dust air pollution advisory today.

Pima County residents woke up to dusty skies this morning, due to elevated particulate matter that blew into the Tucson metro area from Maricopa and Pinal Counties overnight.

Anyone with upper respiratory issues should avoid outdoor activities, particularly strenuous activities, if at all possible, however, even people with no respiratory health concerns should limit inhalation of this particulate matter.

Dust levels are expected to return to a healthy range by this afternoon.

