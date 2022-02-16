Air Force Research laboratory awards UofA researchers $7.5 million in funding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Air Force Research Laboratory's Space Vehicles Directorate has awarded $7.5 million in funding to University of Arizona researchers.

The funds will be used toward handling the impending lunar traffic jams. UofA researchers will be developing ways to detect, describe and track objects in cislunar space between the earth and the moon.

"The University of Arizona has been a world leader in space exploration for decades, and our scientists were instrumental in mapping the surface of the moon for NASA's Apollo 11 mission in 1969 " "We are now building upon this legacy to better understand and proactively address possible traffic congestion between Earth and the moon." University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins

According to NASA, there are more than 23,000 cataloged objects orbiting Earth and congestion is an increasing concern.

