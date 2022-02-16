Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Air Force Research laboratory awards UofA researchers $7.5 million in funding

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Probst/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, May 7, 2020 file photo, the full moon sets behind trees in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)
moon space sky night time trees forest
Posted at 11:10 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 13:11:06-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Air Force Research Laboratory's Space Vehicles Directorate has awarded $7.5 million in funding to University of Arizona researchers.

The funds will be used toward handling the impending lunar traffic jams. UofA researchers will be developing ways to detect, describe and track objects in cislunar space between the earth and the moon.

"The University of Arizona has been a world leader in space exploration for decades, and our scientists were instrumental in mapping the surface of the moon for NASA's Apollo 11 mission in 1969 " "We are now building upon this legacy to better understand and proactively address possible traffic congestion between Earth and the moon."
University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins

According to NASA, there are more than 23,000 cataloged objects orbiting Earth and congestion is an increasing concern.
----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!