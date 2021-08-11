Air base: Filtration system for contaminated water completed

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Luke Air Force Base officials say a filtration system to treat contamination in a water company’s wells near the Glendale base as been completed and that customers will be able to resume using water from their taps.

Luke officials announced Wednesday that residents and businesses over the next several weeks will receive information on shutting down the free deliveries of bottled water provided by the base. The deliveries began after the February discovery of chemicals from firefighting foam in water from Valley Utilities Water Co. wells.

The statement said residents can continue the deliveries of bottled water at their own cost.

