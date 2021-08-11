Watch
Air base: Filtration system for contaminated water completed

Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Posted at 11:19 AM, Aug 11, 2021
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Luke Air Force Base officials say a filtration system to treat contamination in a water company’s wells near the Glendale base as been completed and that customers will be able to resume using water from their taps.

Luke officials announced Wednesday that residents and businesses over the next several weeks will receive information on shutting down the free deliveries of bottled water provided by the base. The deliveries began after the February discovery of chemicals from firefighting foam in water from Valley Utilities Water Co. wells.

The statement said residents can continue the deliveries of bottled water at their own cost.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

