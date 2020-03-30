Menu

AIA schools and activities canceled for the remainder of the year

Posted: 10:23 AM, Mar 30, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-30 13:27:06-04
TUCSON, Ariz — All on-campus learning in Arizona's schools through the spring semester have been canceled, including all school-sponsored extracurricular sports and activities.

The announcement was made Monday morning by Arizona governor Doug Ducey.

"This is an unfortunate circumstance for all of our member schools, students and coaches," said AIA Executive Director David Hines. "We know this decision was a hard one, but one that was necessary to assist in the well-being of everyone across Arizona. We hope everyone stays health and focused on what the next chapter will bring."

The 2020 Champions Gala will take place virtually, and details are yet to be finalized. Nominations are being accepted through April 3rd.

