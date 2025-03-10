AI-powered learning program launches in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new artificial intelligence-driven education model is changing the way students learn in Arizona, condensing a full school day into just two hours while focusing on real-world skills.

2 Hour Learning is one program that personalizes curriculum to each student’s pace, allowing them to learn twice as fast, according to Ivy Xu, co-founder of Prequel, the partner program.

“It allows kids to learn two times faster than just two hours a day because everything that the kid is learning and working on is personalized exactly to their level,” Xu said.

After completing academic work, students transition to Prequel, where they build apps, create businesses and attempt world records. While artificial intelligence plays a role in streamlining education, teachers remain heavily involved.

“We have this really strong one-on-one connection with the kids,” said Prequel coach JP Guerra. “It’s not like we have an AI teaching all of the kids on Zoom. I’m still there with them.”

For 10-year-old Ethan Robichaud, the program has been transformative.

“The first program I did was about learning how to build your own business,” Robichaud said. “I loved it and wanted to keep going.”

Since joining Prequel, Robichaud has launched his own app, created a board game, and is currently working on another. He believes the skills he’s gained will give him an edge in the future.

“Regular school curriculums don’t teach you things that will actually prepare you for the future world,” he said.