Agents say Mexican man tried to smuggle meth

Posted: 7:58 AM, Oct 18, 2018
Updated: 2018-10-18 13:58:24Z

Border Patrol agents in Arizona say a Mexican national was caught trying to smuggle methamphetamine.
    

Agents in the Yuma Sector say the arrest occurred Monday morning at a checkpoint along Interstate 8 near Wellton.
    
A shuttle bus was stopped and referred for a secondary inspection.
    
A Border Patrol canine detected the presence of drug.
    
Authorities say a 47-year-old man on the bus had 3 pounds (1.4 kilograms) of meth strapped to his legs.
    
The man is from Mexico but is lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the U.S.
    
He was taken into custody for the transportation of a controlled substance.
    
Agents released the shuttle van and its other occupants.
 

