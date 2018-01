TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man who had been convicted of negligent homicide in Houston and snuck back across the border.

According to the Border Patrol, agents near Arivaca arrested 37-year-old Guatemalan Walter Ramirez-Perez, who had been convicted of criminal negligent homicide in 2005 and sentenced to four years in prison.

Ramirez is now in federal custody and will face prosecution for criminal immigration violations.