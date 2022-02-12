Watch
Agency: Sonoran desert tortoise doesn't need US protection

Shelie Puffer/AP
This Feb. 16, 2017 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the remains of a desert tortoise near Joshua Tree National Park in California's southern desert. Scientists examining the deaths of female desert tortoises near the park say it appears the animals died while exhausting their water and energy to lay eggs during California's drought. (Shellie Puffer/U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
Desert Tortoises
Posted at 10:40 AM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 12:40:15-05

Federal officials have concluded that Sonoran desert tortoises native to Arizona have a relatively stable population that doesn’t need protection from environmental threats.

Conservation groups say they’re still not convinced that the reptiles’ well-being is a sure thing but the Arizona Cattle Growers Association welcomed the decision.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Monday that the tortoise doesn’t warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act because a scientific study “determined that it is not at risk of extinction in the foreseeable future.”

The decision capped a review ordered by a federal judge after conservationists sued to block a previous decision in 2015 against listing the tortoise as a threatened species.

