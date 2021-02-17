Agency: Shots fired at state troopers on Phoenix freeway

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three people were in custody after shots were fired at state troopers who were removing a pedestrian from a Phoenix freeway early Wednesday.

The department said no troopers were injured by the shots fired from an industrial area near a junction of Interstates 10 and 17 but that one shot hit a DPS vehicle. Officials said the shots were fired right after troopers took the pedestrian who was described as combative into custody. Officials said three people were taken into custody after Phoenix police searched the area. Additional information was not immediately available.

