Agency: Migrant fatally shot being detained after escape bid

Posted at 2:42 PM, Feb 23, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Customs and Border Protection officials say a Mexican migrant who died of gunshot wounds after a weekend encounter with a Border Patrol agent was shot while being detained following an escape attempt.

An agency statement says the shooting occurred after agents from a horse patrol unit responded Saturday night to reports of migrants detected in a remote, mountainous area northeast of Douglas, Arizona.

The agents apprehended three migrants in the U.S. illegally and spotted a fourth trying to get away.

The statement released Wednesday says one agent followed the person downhill into the canyon and “discharged his firearm” while apprehending him.

