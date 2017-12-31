Agency: Changes intended to help protect vulnerable adults

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona's social-service agency responsible for protecting vulnerable adults from maltreatment says it's strengthening its policies and expects the changes will allow it to investigate more cases involving allegations of abuse, neglect or exploitation.

The Department of Economic Security says it's changing its intake procedures to eliminate a question that screened out some cases from being investigated and that it'll use the revised policy to review information and referral reports that it received previously.

Other changes announced Friday involve setting new thresholds for accepting a report and enhancing training curriculum.

DES Director Michael Trailor says the policy changes reflect the agency's responsibility to do all it can "to care for individuals and families in need."