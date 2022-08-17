AG: Two Tucson Midas locations forced to pay out $50K to customers for false charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Attorney General's Office resolved a consumer fraud lawsuit against two Tucson Midas locations accused of charging customers for unnecessary services.

According to the office, the locations were 6740 E. Tanque Verde Road and 333 W. Valencia Road. The owners are Christopher Conforti and Nicholas Conforti.

According to a consent judgment, Midas must pay $50,000 in restitution to customers, as well as $22,500 to the state to cover legal fees.

The owners are forbidden from saying a replacement or repair is needed when it is not. They must also not falsely tell customers services have been done. Managers and employees must also receive documented ethics training.

Those who believe they were defrauded by the locations have until Thursday, Sept. 15 to file a complaint at the attorney general's website or call (520) 628-6648.