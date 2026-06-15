AG secures $795K settlement over electrical problems at Tucson mobile home park

Residents of a mobile home park in Arizona could receive restitution as part of a $795,000 settlement reached between the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and Palo Verde Mobile Home Park, LLC over allegations the park failed to provide adequate electrical service to tenants.

Attorney General Kris Mayes announced the agreement in a news release Monday. It resolves claims that Palo Verde Mobile Home Park did not provide functioning electricity to residents between approximately 2023 and 2026.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the electrical issues affected tenants’ ability to operate air conditioning and other household systems, a significant concern during Arizona’s extreme summer heat.

The settlement, filed in Maricopa County Superior Court and awaiting court approval, requires the park to provide $130,000 in restitution to eligible tenants and pay $55,000 in civil penalties. An additional $25,000 will cover attorneys’ fees and costs.

The agreement also requires Palo Verde to spend $585,000 on electrical system repairs and replacements. State officials said the company has already invested more than $300,000 toward those improvements.

As part of the settlement, the mobile home park must hire a qualified professional to inspect the electrical system and recommend repairs, upgrades, and replacements needed to meet residents’ needs. The company must also continue reporting repair progress to the state.

The agreement further requires Palo Verde to accurately represent the condition of the park in advertisements and disclose information to current and prospective tenants about the electrical system, potential safety hazards, repair timelines, and a 24-hour maintenance contact number.

To protect residents from retaliation, the settlement prohibits the park from increasing rent or other fees for existing tenants for at least two years after the consent judgment is entered.

Eligible tenants will receive postcards in the coming weeks with information on how to file restitution claims. Residents who believe they qualify but do not receive a notification can find claim instructions through the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

The Attorney General’s Office initially filed its complaint against the park on Sept. 30, 2025. State officials noted that the park owner cooperated with investigators and moved quickly to address electrical system repairs after the complaint was filed.

This story was reported with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

