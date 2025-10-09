AG Mayes sues Tucson mobile home park for dangerous electrical outages

Attorney General Kris Mayes has filed a consumer fraud lawsuit against the owners and operators of Palo Verde Mobile Home Park in Tucson.

The lawsuit is for failing to inform park residents that the park's electrical system was "extremely dangerous, unreliable, and overloaded," according to a news release issued by the Attorney General's office.

"Park residents suffered from unacceptable regular electrical outages, leaving them unable to air condition their homes as temperatures in Tucson routinely spike to triple digits," the news release said.

The repeated outages have created dangerous and potentially deadly conditions for residents, the news release said.

The lawsuit contends that the mobile home park's owners, Landon Asset Management, LLC, owners of 18 homes at the park, and Landon Management Services PC, the property management company for the park, violated the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act by failing to inform park residents that the park's electrical system was outdated and insufficient to power basic appliances and air conditioning systems, the news release said.

The lawsuit also alleges that the three entities knew the park's electrical system was overloaded and dangerous, but failed to notify residents of the issue, the news release said.

The park's residents "have been left exposed to risks of electrical fires and regularly lose power to air condition their homes for hours at a time during extreme heat spikes," the news release said.

Residents of the park reported the park's electrical system began shutting down regularly, sometimes multiple times a day, this summer.

Owners and operators of mobile home parks must disclose to prospective residents the lack of adequate electrical systems to support minimum cooling requirements under the ACFA.

Attorney General Mayes previously sent a demand letter to Palo Verde Mobile Homes Park.