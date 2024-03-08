AG Mayes pushes for fentanyl detection tech at the border

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is putting pressure on Congress to approve funding for fentanyl detection technology at the border.

The technology is ready to go, but it's sitting in warehouses waiting for the money to be installed.

"It is ridiculous that technology that would help prevent the flow of this drug into our country sits unused because of Congressional inaction," Mayes said in a letter to Congress.

“This devastating public health crisis has wrecked communities, harmed families, and pushed drug overdose deaths to astronomical heights."

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 13.3 thousand pounds of fentanyl were seized from Arizona sectors last year.

That's more than double seen in 2022.

The non-intrusive inspection (NII) tech systems Mayes is pushing for include large-scale X-ray and Gamma ray imaging systems, as well as a variety of portable and handheld devices.

“The failure of Congress to fund the installation of this much-needed technology is irresponsible and negligent," she added. "Congress needs to get its act together and fast because Arizona lives are at risk."