AG Kris Mayes secures sentence, restitution for Tucson contractor who stole $75,000

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced that contractor Matthew Edmiston has been sentenced after defrauding victims across Tucson of $75,000 in unfinished contracting projects.

Edmiston was placed on five years of probation with 30 days in the Pima County Jail initially, followed by 75 consecutive weekends, on one felony count of Theft (C3F) and one misdemeanor count of Contracting without a License (C1M).

“My office is serious about holding fraudulent contractors accountable," said Attorney General Mayes. "Reputable contracting businesses and innocent families are both harmed by fraudulent contractors, and we won’t allow it in Arizona."

A press release from Attorney General Mayes states Edmiston preyed upon victims throughout Pima County, posing as a registered contractor. He entered contracts with nine victims, began work, took all of their money and then never returned.

In the incidents that were charged, Edmiston took over $75,000 from victims for roof repairs, countertop replacement, shower floor remodels and other construction jobs he never completed.

He has so far been ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution to four victims. The court has left restitution open for another 90 days for additional victims to submit restitution requests.

Edmiston had no prior felony convictions, per the press release.

If you have been the victim of an unlicensed contractor, contact Arizona's Registrar of Contractors to file a complaint.

A copy of the indictment is here.