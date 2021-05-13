Watch
AG, company sign settlement agreement on hearing aid claims

items.[0].image.alt
Harrison Sweazea/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate is displayed resting on the Senate dais in Jefferson City, Missouri. The gavel was last seen on March 18, 2016, and Senate leaders fear that someone may have stolen it. (Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate via AP)
Missing Gavel
Posted at 7:13 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 10:13:37-04

PHOENIX (AP) — An agreement between an Arizona company and the state Attorney General’s office calls for the business to stop misleading consumers by falsely claiming that federal regulators approved its over-the-counter hearing aids.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office said its signed agreement with Budget Hearing Aids LLC was filed Monday and awaits court approval.

The agreement requires Budget to remove the logo of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and notations of “FDA Approved” and “FDA Registered” from the company’s advertising. Brnovich's office said Budget and a subsidiary, Audien LLC, had sold hearing aids to approximately 68,000 customers through three websites as of September.

