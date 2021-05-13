AG, company sign settlement agreement on hearing aid claims

PHOENIX (AP) — An agreement between an Arizona company and the state Attorney General’s office calls for the business to stop misleading consumers by falsely claiming that federal regulators approved its over-the-counter hearing aids.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office said its signed agreement with Budget Hearing Aids LLC was filed Monday and awaits court approval.

The agreement requires Budget to remove the logo of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and notations of “FDA Approved” and “FDA Registered” from the company’s advertising. Brnovich's office said Budget and a subsidiary, Audien LLC, had sold hearing aids to approximately 68,000 customers through three websites as of September.

