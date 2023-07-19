After losing power, local businesses open as repairs continue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After Monday night's storms, thousands across Tucson were left without power and debris littering the roads. According to Tucson Electric power, over 30 power lines were down because of the storms. Crews worked through the night to restore power to the area, particularly in the Catalina Foothills. The rocky and hilly terrain made it difficult to make the repairs.

When the power went out, Daniel Scordato, the owner of Uptown Burger and Vivace Restaurant, said they worked fast to turn everything off and start saving as much food as they could.

"The kitchen is pitch black," he said. "It's hot. We just can't do it, so we had to turn everything off right away."

The team packed the walk in freezers and didn't open them frequently in order to keep everything cold. He said the power came back on in the early morning hours but he hopes next time they're able to save more food.

"What we need to look for is a generator that's just for the walk ins, like just hooked up to them," he said.

