After IVF bill fails for the second time Sen. Kelly says Senate Dems will "keep bringing it up"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This week, The Right to IVF bill was blocked by Senate Republicans for the second time, which is a bill that would make this treatment available to everyone nationwide.

In Arizona, families can receive invitrofertilzation treatment. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 1,500 babies were born using assisted reprodcutive technology in 2021. One of the main forms of assisted reproductive technology is IVF.

"This is something that couples take advantage of across the country," Senator Mark Kelly said. "It would be tragic for families who want to start a family and they can't."

Former President Donald Trump said recently he would make IVF available to every American and have insurance companies pay for the treatment. Kelly said they won't stop bringing this bill to the floor.

"We’re going to keep bringing it up and giving them another opportunity to excel at their jobs the folks that voted against this," Kelly said. "Because some of them, they claim they think this should be something available but they just won’t vote for this bill.”

